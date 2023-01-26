Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,754,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $187.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

