Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KDP opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
