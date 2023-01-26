Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 597,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 105.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

