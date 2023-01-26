Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,417 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $174.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average of $164.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

