Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,041 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of REG opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

