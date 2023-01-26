Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,891 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $152.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

