Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 22,098 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,098 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

