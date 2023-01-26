Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,816 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $154,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.