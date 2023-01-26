AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 0.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Stories

