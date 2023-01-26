AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 0.60.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
