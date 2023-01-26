Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.95.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,381,460.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,788 shares in the company, valued at $73,381,460.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,510 shares of company stock worth $36,639,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

