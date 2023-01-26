AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $26.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $31.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 550,973 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

