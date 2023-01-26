AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $40,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $2,357.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,439.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,314.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.