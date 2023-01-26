Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11).

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

