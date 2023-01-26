AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of AXIS Capital worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in AXIS Capital by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

AXS stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.