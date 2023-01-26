B. Riley Weighs in on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of MRTX opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 in the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 367,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,212.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,763 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

