Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

