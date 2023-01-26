BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

BANF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BancFirst

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

