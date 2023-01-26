Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 196 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

