Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,821 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Allstate were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 82.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.