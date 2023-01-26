Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,011 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ MU opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

