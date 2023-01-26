Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 8,966 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 361.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.