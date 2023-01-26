Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DRI opened at $147.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

