Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MarketAxess by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $363.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

