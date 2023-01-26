Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Toast were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 81,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at $819,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,492,380 shares of company stock worth $172,730,939 over the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.