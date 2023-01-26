Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.19.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

