Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,405,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

ZI stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

