Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $652,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trimble were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

TRMB opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

