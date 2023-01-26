Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $666,000 Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

