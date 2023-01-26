Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $757,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $424.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.84 and its 200-day moving average is $401.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,549 shares of company stock valued at $37,233,959. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

