Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.