Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $989,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average is $183.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.