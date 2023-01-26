Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $995,000 Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,025 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.74.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,421.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

