Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,909,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.85 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

