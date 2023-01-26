Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,751,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after buying an additional 1,198,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,962 shares of company stock worth $5,031,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

