Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $847,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

