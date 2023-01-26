Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 76,562 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,159,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,184 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

