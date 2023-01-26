Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 120 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dover were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dover by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dover by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.