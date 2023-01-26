Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 12,715 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $252.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

