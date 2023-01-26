Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 17,759 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,757,000 after acquiring an additional 620,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

