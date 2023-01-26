Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,936 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.28.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

