Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,647 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

