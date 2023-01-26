Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 391 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

