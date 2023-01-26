Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 445 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 930,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,679 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 387,082 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 449,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 83,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ opened at $43.56 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.