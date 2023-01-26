Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 65,221 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,221 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.22% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 170.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Magda Marquet acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $531.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.68. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.43%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

