Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 87 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

