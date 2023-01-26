Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 92,289 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,289 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,057,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EWU opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.09.

