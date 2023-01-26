Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.