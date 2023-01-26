Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 959,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 173,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.