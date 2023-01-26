Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 959,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 173,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.