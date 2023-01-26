Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 1.0548 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BMO opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

