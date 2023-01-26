Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $113.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.